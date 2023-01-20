India, Vietnam to begin talks on trade agreement1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:34 PM IST
A joint Indo-Vietnamese working group will be formed in the coming months to examine the feasibility of a trade pact.
NEW DELHI : India and Vietnam are set to begin talks on a potential trade agreement in an effort to boost bilateral trade and investment.
