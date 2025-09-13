India votes in favour of ‘New York Declaration’ at UN endorsing Palestine's statehood

In a significant diplomatic move, India voted on Friday in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution endorsing the 'New York Declaration' aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution, which calls for the effective implementation of a two-state solution, was passed with resounding support, as 142 nations voted in favour, 10 opposed it, and 12 abstained.

Advertisement

Also Read | Which countries recognize the state of Palestine?

What does the New York Declaration signify? The resolution, introduced by France, represents a renewed global commitment to ending the war in Gaza and establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel. It urges both sides to take decisive measures to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The 'New York Declaration specifically calls upon Israel to cease settlement activities, halt land seizures, and renounce any plans of annexation, particularly in occupied territories such as East Jerusalem.

Why is India’s vote significant? India's support places it among the majority of nations advocating for the two-state solution, a stance that has historically been central to its foreign policy regarding the Middle East.

By voting in favour, India reaffirmed its position on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and reinforced its call for dialogue and negotiation as pathways to peace.

Advertisement

Who opposed the New York Declaration on Palestine? The New York Declaration faced opposition from 10 countries, including Israel, the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

These nations expressed reservations over certain provisions, particularly those calling for immediate cessation of settlement activity and explicit public endorsement of the two-state solution by the Israeli government.

Also Read | Trump to pull US out of UNESCO again, citing bias toward Palestine and China

What are the key demands of the New York Declaration? The New York Declaration, first circulated at a high-level conference in July co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, outlines several critical demands:

An immediate end to violence and incitement against Palestinians.

A halt to all settlement and annexation activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

Public renunciation by Israel of any annexation or settlement policies.

Recognition of Gaza as an integral part of a unified Palestinian state with no occupation, blockade, or forced displacement. The declaration also stresses the urgent need for international guarantees to support the peace process, warning that without such measures, the conflict would deepen, threatening both regional and global security.

Advertisement

What is the broader impact of the vote to recognise Palestine's statehood? The adoption of the New York Declaration underscores a growing international consensus on the urgency of resolving the middle east conflict. It also places increased diplomatic pressure on Israel to make tangible commitments towards the two-state framework. For Palestine, the vote represents a strong affirmation of global support for its aspirations of sovereignty and statehood.