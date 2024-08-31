The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's stand regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.

India would support any feasible solution that could restore peace between Russia and Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reiterating India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear on Friday that it depends on both nations to decide when and how to commence peace talks. Still, as friends, India would support a mutually acceptable solution to restore peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The decision as to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict. As friends and partners, we would support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace," ANI quoted Randhir Jaiswal.

India willing to play a constructive role for peace amid Russia-Ukraine war He also mentioned India's outreach to both Russia and Ukraine at the highest level. He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in he interest of peace". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, he highlighted that it is too early to comment on specific details about peace talks and pathways as the two nations are ultimately responsible for deciding when and how to commence talks.

The MEA's statement has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine and his meeting with leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.