Home / News / World /  India vs New Zealand warm-up match today: When and where to watch, live streaming details, probable line-up

India vs New Zealand warm-up match today: When and where to watch, live streaming details, probable line-up

2 min read . 09:35 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Indian captain Rohit Sharma, left, gestures to teammate Mohammed Shami following the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

Thanks to a spectacular over by Mohammad Shami, as well as excellent catching by Virat Kohli, India won the warm=up match against Australia on October 17.

The last warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 is on October 19, giving each team one last chance to experiment with their lineups and find the ideal balance. In their final pre-competition games, New Zealand and India will face off.

Earlier, New Zealand gave up in the face of a hot South African bowling attack. Kiwis were bowled out for just 98 runs while appearing cautious. As a result, they were defeated by nine wickets. India, on the other hand, had a tough battle against Australia and won by snatching it away from the Aussies in the last over, thanks to a spectacular over by Mohammad Shami, as well as excellent catching by Virat Kohli.

The India vs New Zealand warm-up match today will be held at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia. It is the same venue where India played their last warm-up match against Australia.

Also Read: ICC makes massive change in cricketing rules just before T20 World Cup

For batters, the Gabba has typically been a favourable playing surface. The Gabba wicket's pace and bounce allow batsmen to move around more readily, but pacers can also take advantage of the bounce to throw the batters off guard, especially up front with the new ball.

Batsmen have had success scoring heavily on this pitch since it has a constant bounce throughout. Spinners will have to work very hard to get wickets on this surface. On this wicket, the first innings' average score is 165 runs. The second-batting team has a strong record at The Gabba, with a 60% victory rate.

India vs New Zealand warm-up match: How to watch

At 1:30 PM, the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will begin. However, the toss of the match will take place at 1:15 PM.

Also Read: Retired hurt! Ravindra Jadeja's international comeback dicey

On the Star Sports Network in India, the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be broadcast LIVE. The game's live stream will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand warm-up match: Probable line-up

India: India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
