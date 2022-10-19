Thanks to a spectacular over by Mohammad Shami, as well as excellent catching by Virat Kohli, India won the warm=up match against Australia on October 17.
The last warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 is on October 19, giving each team one last chance to experiment with their lineups and find the ideal balance. In their final pre-competition games, New Zealand and India will face off.
Earlier, New Zealand gave up in the face of a hot South African bowling attack. Kiwis were bowled out for just 98 runs while appearing cautious. As a result, they were defeated by nine wickets. India, on the other hand, had a tough battle against Australia and won by snatching it away from the Aussies in the last over, thanks to a spectacular over by Mohammad Shami, as well as excellent catching by Virat Kohli.
The India vs New Zealand warm-up match today will be held at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia. It is the same venue where India played their last warm-up match against Australia.
For batters, the Gabba has typically been a favourable playing surface. The Gabba wicket's pace and bounce allow batsmen to move around more readily, but pacers can also take advantage of the bounce to throw the batters off guard, especially up front with the new ball.
Batsmen have had success scoring heavily on this pitch since it has a constant bounce throughout. Spinners will have to work very hard to get wickets on this surface. On this wicket, the first innings' average score is 165 runs. The second-batting team has a strong record at The Gabba, with a 60% victory rate.
India vs New Zealand warm-up match: How to watch
At 1:30 PM, the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will begin. However, the toss of the match will take place at 1:15 PM.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.