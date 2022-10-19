Earlier, New Zealand gave up in the face of a hot South African bowling attack. Kiwis were bowled out for just 98 runs while appearing cautious. As a result, they were defeated by nine wickets. India, on the other hand, had a tough battle against Australia and won by snatching it away from the Aussies in the last over, thanks to a spectacular over by Mohammad Shami, as well as excellent catching by Virat Kohli.