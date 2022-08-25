India vs Pakistan: Tickets sold out in 5 minutes; organisers had to do this

India vs Pakistan: Tickets sold out in 5 minutes; organisers had to do this2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Within five minutes, every seat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was sold for the India vs Pakistan match in the Twenty20 World Cup.
The lack of bilateral visits between the two archrivals causes cricket World Cup matches between Pakistan and India to frequently sell out rapidly. This time was no different; within five minutes, every seat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was sold. And, that’s why organisers had to innovate so that “as many fans as possible can attend".
As the Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out of seats for the India-Pakistan group-stage match in less than five minutes, it forced the Twenty20 World Cup organisers to distribute standing-room-only tickets.
The 2022 competition will begin on October 16 and conclude with a final on November 13 at the MCG. After winning the men's T20 global championship for the first time in Dubai last year, Australia is the current champion.
For sections where spectators can only stand, organisers said an additional 4,000 tickets would be available for the Oct. 23 event. The MCG has a capacity of more than 90,000 for cricket matches and up to 100,000 for Australian rules football matches.
“The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend," organisers said.
The West Indies are the only two-time champions (2012 and 2016) among the six nations that have claimed the trophy.
In the 2007 T20 World Cup final in South Africa, India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs. In the 2009 final at Lord's, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by an eight-wicket margin to win the next edition.
Both Twenty20 World Cups were supposed to take place in Australia in 2020, but the men's competition had to be postponed because to COVID-19 travel restrictions. In front of a crowd of over 86,000 spectators at the MCG in March 2020, Australia defeated India to win the women's final.
Before India clashes with Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup, India will play the archrival on August 28 at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.
According to a statement made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 24, former Indian batter VVS Laxman will serve as the Indian team's interim head coach for the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates. The Twenty20 competition gets underway on Saturday with Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan.
Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team's departure for the UAE, will not be in charge of the team's preparations.
(With agency inputs)
