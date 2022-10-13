On October 13, India will face Western Australia XI in the second practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup. India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in a practice match on October 10 at the WACA in Perth, with the T20 World Cup set to start on October 16. Major players like Virat Kohli took the game easy, and the hosts could only muster 145 for 8 in 20 overs.

For India, Arshdeep Singh collected three wickets while playing well. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all had one dismissal each. India is scheduled to play two practice matches against Western Australia before facing Australia and New Zealand.

In the T20 World Cup, on October 23 in Melbourne, the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan to start their campaign with the Super 12 opener. In a recent three-match T20I series against South Africa, India prevailed to claim a 2-1 victory. They will want to capitalise on this momentum going into the competition.

India vs Western Australia XI T20 live streaming details

As per weather forecasts, there will be 11 km/hr wind speed, 43% humidity and a constant temperature of roughly 19°C. Rain is not anticipated during the game. On this surface, the first innings' average score is 155 runs. At WACA, the side batting second has a poor track record, having a 40% winning rate.

On Thursday (October 13), the warm-up match between India and Western Australia XI will take place at the WACA Ground in Perth. It will begin at 11 AM (India time). While the match will not be televised in India, you may watch the match on the Western Australia YouTube account.

India vs Western Australia XI T20 team prediction

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Australia XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly