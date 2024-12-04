In a landmark move, India voted in favour of a pivotal United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem. This vote, which took place on Tuesday, came as part of an ongoing global debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution, titled “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine”, was introduced by Senegal and was overwhelmingly supported by the UN General Assembly.

UNGA resolution on Palestine calling for end to Israeli occupation The resolution was adopted by 157 countries, with India among the majority supporting the resolution seeking end to Israeli Occupation in Palestine. However, it faced opposition from just eight Member States: Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Argentina, and Hungary.

Notably, several countries abstained, including Cameroon, Czechia, Ecuador, Georgia, Paraguay, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

India's endorsement is significant, as it reflects the country's longstanding stance on the Palestinian issue and its consistent support for the realisation of a two-state solution.

This vote reaffirms India’s commitment to peace in the Middle East, aligning with the UN's call for an end to Israel’s occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Key Points of the UNGA Resolution The resolution demands Israel’s immediate withdrawal from Palestinian territories, a move that includes the controversial East Jerusalem.

It emphasises the realisation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and to establish an independent state.

The resolution goes further by demanding that Israel adhere to international law, particularly the advisory opinion issued by the International Court in July 2024.

The court called for an end to Israel’s unlawful presence in Palestinian territories, urging the cessation of settlement activities and the evacuation of settlers.

In addition, the resolution rejects any demographic or territorial changes in Gaza, reaffirming that the region is an integral part of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

Israel’s Occupation of Palestinian Territory The UN resolution is not the first of its kind. It forms part of a wider diplomatic effort to address the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The United Nations has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israel from Palestinian territories, with many nations emphasising the urgency of achieving a peaceful resolution.

While the resolution highlights the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, it also brings attention to broader geopolitical issues. The international community has remained divided on the issue, with some countries, like the United States, actively opposing measures that seek to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Palestine.

India's Stance on the Syrian Golan Heights In addition to its support for Palestinian rights, India also backed a resolution demanding Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. It stressed the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967.

The resolution, which was approved with 97 votes in favour, 64 abstentions, and eight votes against, including Israel, the UK, and the US, condemns Israel’s continued occupation of the Golan Heights, reported PTI.