India wants removal of artificial transit barriers on Afghanistan

“For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted," Jaishankar said – a reference to India’s contention that Pakistan supports and controls anti-Kabul rebel groups. “There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including its cross-border one," he said. “It is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country," the minister said in a reference to India’s concerns that Pakistan nurtured anti-India troops could find shelter in Afghanistan if a Taliban led government takes over Kabul, as it had dome in the past. “Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable," the minister said. The remarks come amid news reports that India has been engaging the Taliban in what is seen as a major change in Indian policy.