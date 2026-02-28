India warns its citizens in Gulf nations to ‘stay away from vicinity of military site’ as Iran strikes UAE, Doha

India on Saturday urged its citizens in Iran, Israel and several other Middle Eastern countries to exercise extreme caution following a major military escalation in the region triggered by a joint U.S.-Israel strike on Iran.

After the strikes, Iran carried out retaliatory attacks against Israel and U.S. military bases in countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

In response to the developments, New Delhi called on all sides to show maximum restraint and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Indian missions in Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Palestine issued separate advisories, advising Indian nationals to remain alert and strictly adhere to safety and emergency guidelines.

See posts here: Iran in India India in Iran posted an advisory amid the escalating tensions. The advisory said, “In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await and further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below: +989128109115 +989128109109 +989128109102 +9899992179359.”

Embassy of India, Kuwait said in a post on X, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Kuwait are advised to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories, exercise caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are encouraged to monitor the news and official Kuwaiti Government announcements, if any. This Embassy is continuing to function normally. Please watch out for any further updates. For queries, may email at community.kuwait@mea.gov.in or call helpline number of the Embassy at +965 65501946.”

India in Qatar India in Qatar said, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24x7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in.”

Everyone is requested to follow the emergency alert sent by local authorities that in the interest of public safety, everyone is urged to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and stay inside buildings, whether in homes or elsewhere, and not to go out or move except for the utmost necessity to avoid exposure to any risks, the post further added.

Indian Embassy in Riyadh The Indian embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prescribed by local authorities.

Also Read | Dubai news live updates: Explosion at Dubai landmark The Palm

Indian embassy in Bahrain said, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Bahrain are advised to take due care, & follow news and advisories as & when issued by the Embassy & local authorities.”

It said the embassy and the consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait also issued a similar advisory for the Indians in the country.

"Indian nationals are encouraged to monitor the news and official Kuwaiti Government announcements, if any," it said.

The Indian mission in Ramallah urged Indians to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement.

In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement, it added.

The Indian embassies in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan also issued similar advisories to the Indian nationals.

MEA reacts India on Saturday called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation, stressing that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be respected.

In its first official response to the rapidly unfolding developments, New Delhi said it was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region, and underscored the need for “dialogue and diplomacy” to ease tensions.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the MEA said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said.

During his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security interests, PTI reported.

Following the escalating situation, India advised its nationals in Iran, Israel Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indian nationals in that country to avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors, as reported by PTI.