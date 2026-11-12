India warns travellers to Russia against carrying five medicines without notarised prescriptions; check list

The Embassy of India in Moscow has issued an advisory warning Indian nationals travelling to Russia against carrying certain commonly prescribed medicines without proper medical documentation, cautioning that violations could lead to confiscation of drugs or even arrest.
In an advisory issued on 11 November, the embassy flagged five medicines — Pregabalin, Dextromethorphan, Codeine, Testosterone and Clonazepam — after several instances of passengers being intercepted by Russian airport authorities for carrying these drugs.
While these medicines are available in India as scheduled drugs and can be purchased with prescriptions from licensed medical practitioners, they are restricted in Russia.
Russian authorities classify them as either “potent and poisonous substances” or “narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors”, as per the advisory.
The embassy warned that passengers found carrying these medicines without a valid medical prescription accompanied by its notarised Russian translation could face legal action.
Depending on the quantity involved, the consequences could range from seizure of the medicines to arrest.
The embassy has advised Indian nationals carrying prescription medicines that fall under Russia's restricted categories to declare them at customs through the Red Channel and produce the required medical documentation.
Travellers must carry a valid prescription along with its notarised Russian translation.
The embassy cautioned that an Indian prescription alone may not be sufficient to meet Russian legal requirements.
For those unable to arrange a notarised Russian translation in India, the embassy has advised travelling without the restricted medicines. Such medicines can be procured in Russia only after completing the necessary legal formalities, it said.
The comprehensive list of medicines restricted in Russia is available on the Russian Federal Customs Service website.
Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also cautioned Indian nationals against accepting unverified employment offers in Russia, particularly those that could lead to recruitment into the Russian armed forces.
The ministry, in a previous multipe advisories, has repeatedly warned Indians against falling for private recruitment agents or job offers promising lucrative salaries but potentially routing them into military service.
The government has also warned that working in Russia on a tourist visa is illegal and could expose individuals to detention and other legal consequences.
The warnings come amid concerns over Indians being lured to Russia through employment offers and subsequently finding themselves in dangerous circumstances linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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