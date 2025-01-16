India on Thursday welcomed the Israel and Hamas ceasefire agreement for the release of hostages and said that it “hopes this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance.”

A Ministry of External Affairs statement said, “We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

In a significant breakthrough in the 15-month brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas, the two sides have agreed to a ceasefire agreement which promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The US, Egypt and Qatar have essentially brokered the deal between the bitter enemies that culminated in this ceasefire agreement.

Also Read | Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause war in Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing the deal as a "critical first step” and urging parties to “seize this opportunity” to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the broader region.

Netanyahu ‘deal is not yet final’ However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and further stated that final details are being worked out.

Also Read | International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu

The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.