India welcomes ceasefire between Afghan government and Taliban

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban over three days covering the festival of Eid.

“We hope that this ceasefire would extend further and become permanent to address the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and pave the way for durable peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for enduring peace, security, sovereignty, and prosperity," the statement added.

New Delhi had previously expressed concern over the high levels of violence in the country despite a deal between the US and the Taliban that would allow for the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after a more than 18-year long stay. Attacks by various groups in Afghanistan have claimed scores of lives after the US-Taliban deal was signed on 29 February.

The Taliban had at the start of Ramadan refused to heed to a call for a ceasefire. But in a statement on Saturday, the group said they had instructed their fighters to attack only if their positions were hit. Hours later, Ashraf Ghani, who recently ordered his troops to move into offensive operations amid increasing Taliban attacks, said Afghan security forces would follow suit.

“I welcome the cease-fire announced by the Taliban, and last evening I have ordered the security and defense forces to comply completely with the cease-fire and to remain on the defensive," Ghani was quoted as saying.

According to news reports, this is only the second brief cease-fire that both sides have agreed to during the nearly two decades since the US invasion ousted the Taliban government from Kabul in 2001. The first cessation of violence, during Eid celebrations in 2018, was widely welcomed in Afghanistan.

