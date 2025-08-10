India welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska meet, will Ukraine join? 10 points

India welcomed the meeting between US President Donald and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15, 2025, saying that this meeting "holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine..."

Meanwhile, NBC News reported on Saturday that the White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska.

Earlier, Trump had suggested that the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war in Ukraine would likely involve swapping some territories they each control.

That plan may include a demand by Putin that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Kremlin forces illegally annexed in 2014, as well as its entire eastern Donbas area. Such an outcome would require Zelenskiy to withdraw troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions still held by Kyiv.

Here's all the latest you need to know about Trump-Putin Alaska meet: 1. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Saturday, saying, "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025."

“This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, “This is not an era of war,” the MEA added.

2. Meanwhile, NBC news cited officials as saying that the White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Trump is scheduled to meet Putin on August 15.

3. But, will Ukraine join? The report added that no Zelenskyy visit was finalised and that it's unclear if the Ukrainian leader would ultimately be in Alaska for meetings but it remained a possibility.

4. Zelenskyy , however, said that any decisions taken without Ukraine “are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not achieve anything." He added, “The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and will not be able to deviate from this.”

5. In response to Trump's remarks that “there’ll be some swapping of territories”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine will not allow "a second attempt to partition" the country.

“Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” he said. He rejected ceding territory to end the war with Russia and stressed that peace must come through a "just end to the war" rather than territorial concessions to Russia.

6. Major European leaders said on Saturday that the "path to peace" in Ukraine cannot be decided without Kyiv, and that negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement and said “they remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force.”

7. British foreign minister David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance will meet Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss President Donald Trump's push for peace in Ukraine, a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

8. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the security meeting, the spokesperson said. Starmer and Zelenskyy discussed Trump's proposals for ending the war in Ukraine ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart on August 15 in Alaska.

9. Former Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Pankaj Saran on Saturday said New Delhi has to keep a "very close watch" on next week's summit meeting between the US and Russia, as "anything" can happen and it will “definitely have an impact on India.”

10. Trump and Putin last sat together in 2019 at a G20 summit meeting in Japan during Trump's first term. They have spoken by telephone several times since January.

Putin previously held a summit with Trump in Helsinki in 2018. Trump raised eyebrows at the time by appearing to side with Putin over the US intelligence community's finding that Russia had interfered in the US election to support the New York tycoon.

The last time Putin met a US president in the United States was during talks with Barack Obama at a UN General Assembly in 2015.