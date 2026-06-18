‘India will always be on the side of peace’: PM Modi’s strong message after Zelensky talks at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17) reaffirmed India's commitment to peace and diplomacy in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties, discussed economic cooperation and explored ways to strengthen engagement across multiple sectors as Ukraine continues efforts to rebuild its economy amid the ongoing conflict.

India reiterates support for peace Following the meeting, PM Modi stressed that India remains firmly committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was PM Modi's message regarding India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict during his talks with Zelensky at the G7? ⌵ PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to peace and diplomacy, emphasizing that India will always support a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 2 Why did PM Modi stress the need to restore trade ties with Ukraine? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted the importance of reviving pre-war trade relations to support Ukraine's economic recovery amid the ongoing conflict. 3 How are India and Ukraine planning to deepen their economic cooperation? ⌵ The leaders discussed several potential industrial and development projects and agreed that their teams would work through the details to expand cooperation. 4 Should other countries follow India's approach to diplomatic engagement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict? ⌵ India's balanced approach, advocating for immediate cessation of hostilities while engaging with both Kyiv and Moscow, may serve as a model for diplomatic engagement. 5 What have both PM Modi and Zelensky expressed about their countries' future collaboration? ⌵ Both leaders see significant opportunities for deeper collaboration across various sectors, with a mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

“Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation.”

He added: “We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war time.”

Reaffirming India's long-standing position on the conflict, PM Modi said: “India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else.”

India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the path toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Focus on restoring economic ties The leaders discussed ways to revive trade and economic cooperation that were disrupted by the conflict.

In a post on social media, PM Modi highlighted the growing engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv.

“In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation.”

The emphasis on restoring trade ties signals efforts by both countries to rebuild economic links that existed before the outbreak of war.

Zelensky sees ‘great potential’ for cooperation Following the talks, Zelensky described the discussions as constructive and said Ukraine sees significant opportunities for deeper collaboration with India.

“India and Ukraine have great potential for cooperation.”

The Ukrainian President noted that both countries are already working on joint initiatives and are looking to expand cooperation further.

“Today, we discussed how to give them even more substance and expand cooperation across various sectors.”

He also highlighted PM Modi's interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

“The Prime Minister is interested in developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine and sees that this partnership can make our people stronger.”

New projects under discussion Zelensky said the two sides explored several potential industrial and development projects that could be implemented jointly.

“There are good industrial and other projects that we can implement together.”

He added that officials from both countries would continue discussions on the proposals.

“We agreed that our teams would work through all the details.”

The comments suggest growing momentum in India-Ukraine economic engagement despite the ongoing conflict.

Continued diplomatic engagement The meeting marked the latest chapter in a series of high-level interactions between Modi and Zelenskyy.

The two leaders last spoke directly in August 2025, when Zelensky held a phone conversation with PM Modi amid continuing efforts to mobilise international support for peace initiatives.

Following that conversation, Zelensky said India was prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at advancing a peaceful settlement.

India's consistent position on Ukraine conflict India has maintained a balanced approach throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities while continuing engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.

During his visit to Moscow in July 2024, Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that peace could not be achieved through military means.

“A solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield.”

He also remarked that: “Peace efforts do not succeed in the midst of bombs and bullets.”