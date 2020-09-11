India will attend intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha on September 12

NEW DELHI: India is expected to be present at a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday that officially kickstarts intra-Afghan peace talks, a person familiar with the matter said. India is one of the 30 countries that is expected to be present at the ceremony that officially begins the process of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the person said on Friday.

Earlier this year, India was present at the signing of US-Taliban deal, which was signed on 29 February also in Doha. The then Indian envoy to Doha P Kumaran represented India.

India counts among one of the major development partners of Afghanistan having pledged $ 3 billion in assistance to the country for construction of infrastructure since 2001 when the Taliban were ousted by a US-led international force from Kabul.

The Afghan government’s negotiating delegation left for Doha on Friday to start peace negotiations with the Taliban group, news reports said. The delegation consists of Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohamamd Hanif Atmar, Afghan President’s Special Representative on Peace Affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi and State Minister for Peace Affairs Seyed Sa’adat Mansour Naderi.

