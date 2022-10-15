India will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as quoted by news agency PTI.

The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor.

MEA Spokesperson, who was asked about the Kohinoor demand, referred to the government's response to the issue in Parliament a few years ago.

"My understanding is that the government of India responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter," he said as quoted by PTI.

The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh. It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

There were speculative reports in the British media about the possibility of Camilla wearing the Kohinoor diamond when she is crowned Queen Consort at a ceremony on May 6 next year.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a significant number of Twitter users in India demanded the return of the Kohinoor to India. The word Kohinoor was trending on the social media platform. It gained more audience than the news of Queen's death itself.

However, the Kohinoor is not the only most famous and also controversial of all of London's Crown jewels. The world's largest known clear-cut diamond- the Great Star Diamond, was ‘gifted' to the then Britain's ruler by the colonial rulers of South Africa.

Calls of returning what belonged to the African country had grown huge in the wake of the Queen’s demise.

The Great Star of Africa or Cullinan I, is a diamond is cut from a larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905 and handed over to the British royal family by South Africa's colonial authorities.