India will continue to explore ways to bring back Kohinoor from UK: Centre
The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor.
India will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as quoted by news agency PTI.