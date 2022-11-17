India will make G20 a catalyst for global change, assures PM2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 02:10 AM IST
India seeks collective action on global challenges such as food, energy security
India seeks collective action on global challenges such as food, energy security
India will make the G20 a “catalyst for global change" and its presidency of the group in 2023 will be inclusive and action-oriented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday amid persisting differences among the world’s largest economies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.