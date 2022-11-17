India will make G20 a catalyst for global change, assures PM

As the G20 presidency was handed over to India by Indonesia, Modi said the country will work for collective action on global challenges such as food and energy security. Indonesian President Joko Widodo banged a gavel to mark the change of presidency at the closing session of the G20 Summit in Bali. In an address at the closing session, Modi noted India is taking charge of the G20 at a “time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic". He congratulated Widodo for his “efficient leadership" of the G20 in difficult times.