India will participate in Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace meet

New Delhi will participate in a peace conference aimed at the war in Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia this month, confirmed MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
New Delhi will participate in a peace conference aimed at the war in Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia this month, confirmed MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
“India will participate in this event. Our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he said at a press briefing. The level of participation has not yet been decided, Bagchi added.
“India will participate in this event. Our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he said at a press briefing. The level of participation has not yet been decided, Bagchi added.
India has previously urged for dialogue as a means to settling the conflict. “India is completely ready to help Ukraine's peace efforts," reads the India-US joint statement, released during Prime Minister Modi’s June visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has spoken to both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine calling for dialogue. Mint had also reported that India took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a multinational meet held in the United Kingdom in June. India was represented at the conference by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami despite the meeting’s highly critical position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
India has previously urged for dialogue as a means to settling the conflict. “India is completely ready to help Ukraine's peace efforts," reads the India-US joint statement, released during Prime Minister Modi’s June visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has spoken to both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine calling for dialogue. Mint had also reported that India took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a multinational meet held in the United Kingdom in June. India was represented at the conference by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami despite the meeting’s highly critical position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the meeting is expected to bring the leaders of around 30 nations to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. India, along with Brazil, will be among the key developing nations present at the conference. Some experts speculate that the aim of the conference is to consolidate support for the Ukrainian cause among key developing nations. Western nations have been worried about a divide between the developed and developing nations on the war in Ukraine. The conflict has roiled energy and food markets, leading to heightened insecurity among developing nations. The leaders of major developing nations like brazil and South Africa have also urged a peaceful end to the conflict.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the meeting is expected to bring the leaders of around 30 nations to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. India, along with Brazil, will be among the key developing nations present at the conference. Some experts speculate that the aim of the conference is to consolidate support for the Ukrainian cause among key developing nations. Western nations have been worried about a divide between the developed and developing nations on the war in Ukraine. The conflict has roiled energy and food markets, leading to heightened insecurity among developing nations. The leaders of major developing nations like brazil and South Africa have also urged a peaceful end to the conflict.
Saudi Arabia, like India, has attempted to walk a tightrope between the West and Russia during the course of this conflict.
Saudi Arabia, like India, has attempted to walk a tightrope between the West and Russia during the course of this conflict.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.