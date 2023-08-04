India will participate in Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace meet

According to the Wall Street Journal, the meeting is expected to bring the leaders of around 30 nations to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. India, along with Brazil, will be among the key developing nations present at the conference. Some experts speculate that the aim of the conference is to consolidate support for the Ukrainian cause among key developing nations. Western nations have been worried about a divide between the developed and developing nations on the war in Ukraine. The conflict has roiled energy and food markets, leading to heightened insecurity among developing nations. The leaders of major developing nations like brazil and South Africa have also urged a peaceful end to the conflict.