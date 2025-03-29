India sends relief material to earthquake-hit Myanmar

India is sending around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit Myanmar on March 28, sources told news agency PTI.

The C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off for Myanmar from the Hindon air force station, the PTI news report said.

The relief materials being sent include tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, the sources told the news agency.

Advertisement

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, Friday. The tremor has killed 694 people, and injured 1670 others, as per state-run MRTV. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed. Both Myanmar and Thailand have declared a state of emergency, after the devastating earthquake sent skyscrapers tumbling, injuring over thousands.

Myanmar's shadow foreign minister has called for ‘urgent international help.’

Myanmar's shadow foreign minister has called for ‘urgent international help,’ and added that the situation in the country is ‘very tense,' reported Reuters.

Tremors in Meghalaya Minutes after the Myanmar earthquake, the National Center for Seismology in India reported a 4.0 Ritcher scale quake in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills. Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal.

Also Read | 144 dead as massive quake rocks Myanmar-Thailand, buildings turn to dust

Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, according to Beijing's quake agency, which reported that the jolt had a magnitude of 7.9. But China's foreign ministry said early on Saturday it had not received any reports of Chinese citizens killed in the devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday

Advertisement

According to US Geological Survey (USGS) data, as many as 15 earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar within 10 hours on Friday, starting with the massive 7,7 magnitude trembler that struck the country at 06:20:54 (UTC).

Read More

The most powerful aftershock was measured at Magnitude 6.7, occurring at 06:32:04 (UTC), according to USGS.

PM Modi expresses concern Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concerns after the earthquake and prayed for the safety and wellbeing of everyone.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)