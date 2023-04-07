India received 6.19 mn foreign tourists in 2022, up from 1.52 mn in 2021, says tourism minister

India received 6.19 mn foreign tourists in 2022, up from 1.52 mn in 2021, says tourism minister1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST
The tourism ministry has set up a toll-free 24x7 multi-lingual tourist info-helpline in 12 languages including 10 international languages--German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic--Hindi & English for domestic and foreign tourists
New Delhi: India received 6.19 million foreign tourists in 2022 compared with 1.52 million in 2021, tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×