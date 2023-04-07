India received 6.19 mn foreign tourists in 2022, up from 1.52 mn in 2021, says tourism minister

“The Ministry of Tourism has set up a 24x7 multi-lingual tourist info-helpline on the toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 in 12 languages including 10 international languages (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic), Hindi & English for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in term of information relating to travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling in India," Reddy said.