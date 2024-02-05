 India won't aid Canada probe on Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing till evidence shared: Report | Mint
India won't aid Canada probe on Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing till evidence shared: Report

 Reuters

'We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities, High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)Premium
India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

“Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."

 

 

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 07:33 PM IST
