India working with other pro-reform countries towards expansion of UNSC: MEA

"As per decision 62/557 of the General Assembly (on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council), beginning 2009, discussions on UNSC reforms have started to take place in the UN General Assembly, through the Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process. The IGN is presently the principal platform for discussing various aspects of Security Council reform, including categories of membership of the Council, the question of the veto, regional representation, size of an enlarged Council, etc. There is a section of UN member states that supports expansion only in the non-permanent category and is opposed to an expansion of permanent membership," he said.