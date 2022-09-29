India, Zimbabwe review ties, exchange views on global developments

The two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further advance these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India and Zimbabwe on Thursday reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship including political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation during the second round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India and Zimbabwe on Thursday reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship including political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation during the second round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi.
The Indian side was led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) and the Zimbabwean side was led by R.M. Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.
The Indian side was led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) and the Zimbabwean side was led by R.M. Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.
An external affairs ministry release said the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further advance these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An external affairs ministry release said the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further advance these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, development partnership, defence, consular issues, agriculture, health and railways, among others," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
“Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, development partnership, defence, consular issues, agriculture, health and railways, among others," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
“Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest," it said.
“Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest," it said.
India and Zimbabwe sides agreed to continue high level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial.