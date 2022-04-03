This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was signed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony on Saturday. Here are the key highlights from the pact
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the economic cooperation and trade agreement signed between India and Australia would offer a host of new opportunities for skilled professionals including domestic chefs and yoga instructors. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was signed by Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the economic cooperation and trade agreement signed between India and Australia would offer a host of new opportunities for skilled professionals including domestic chefs and yoga instructors. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was signed by Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, according to news agency PTI report.
India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement:
India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement:
1) As per reports, Australia has given an annual quota of 1,800 for qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga teachers entering the country as Contractual Service Suppliers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1) As per reports, Australia has given an annual quota of 1,800 for qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga teachers entering the country as Contractual Service Suppliers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) The agreement will permit temporary entry and stay for a period of up to four years, with possibility of further stay.
2) The agreement will permit temporary entry and stay for a period of up to four years, with possibility of further stay.
3) The quota for chefs and yoga teachers will facilitate movement of these professionals to Australia, subject to meeting relevant eligibility conditions.
3) The quota for chefs and yoga teachers will facilitate movement of these professionals to Australia, subject to meeting relevant eligibility conditions.
4) The Union Minister further added that the India-Australia pact will help skilled people to contribute to the economies of both the countries. "A number of new opportunities will open up for Indian chefs and yoga instructors also in the years to come," Goyal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) The Union Minister further added that the India-Australia pact will help skilled people to contribute to the economies of both the countries. "A number of new opportunities will open up for Indian chefs and yoga instructors also in the years to come," Goyal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Additionally, work and holiday visa with multiple entry has been offered by Australia to 1,000 young Indians between the ages of 18 years up to 30 years, for a period of one year wherein they can undertake study or training for up to four months or 17 weeks or undertake paid or unpaid employment for the entire duration of their stay in Australia, generally for up to six months with any one employer.
5) Additionally, work and holiday visa with multiple entry has been offered by Australia to 1,000 young Indians between the ages of 18 years up to 30 years, for a period of one year wherein they can undertake study or training for up to four months or 17 weeks or undertake paid or unpaid employment for the entire duration of their stay in Australia, generally for up to six months with any one employer.
6) The India- Australia pact would also provide post study work visa of two to four years for Indian students on reciprocal basis, depending on different courses.
7) Australia has agreed to maintain certain opportunities for former students to live, study and work in the country temporarily after finishing their studies. The Union Minister further said detailed provisions to pursue mutual recognition of professional services and other licensed, regulated occupations have been also been agreed upon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7) Australia has agreed to maintain certain opportunities for former students to live, study and work in the country temporarily after finishing their studies. The Union Minister further said detailed provisions to pursue mutual recognition of professional services and other licensed, regulated occupations have been also been agreed upon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!