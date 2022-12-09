India and Australia enjoys excellent historical bilateral relations. And this frienship has further strngthened with the recently signed Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, which will come into effects from 29 December. Citing the same, Fiona Wong, Partner at Gilton Valeo Lawyers and Corporate Immigration Lawyer, in an exclusive conversation with Mint said the Australia India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) open ups exciting immigration and visa possibilities and in the coming year we are more in Australia especially in sectors like echnology, telecommunications, engineering etc. “Migration is a key driver of Australia’s economic development, and will continue to be so," Wong says. Read the full interview here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}