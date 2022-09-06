India-Australia ties have shifted gears, moved into higher orbit: Jaishankar

India-Australia ties have shifted gears, moved into higher orbit: Jaishankar1 min read . 03:46 PM IST
India and Australia have sought to address the deficit in global goods by working bilaterally as well as in larger formats, Jaishankar said
New Delhi: India-Australia relations have shifted gears and moved into a higher orbit, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, adding that stronger leadership and more open exchanges have brought out mutual benefits of closer cooperation and coordination.
Addressing the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue 2022 virtually, the minister said, “But it is really in the realm of politics and strategy that the transformation has been the sharpest. Much of the growing convergence has been driven by concerns about the region’s stability, prosperity and security."
India and Australia have sought to address the deficit in global goods by working bilaterally as well as in larger formats, and this reflects their shared concerns about respect for international law and a rules-based order, Jaishankar said.
The minister emphasised that greater political confidence and stronger defence cooperation have also contributed to the participation of Australia in Exercise Malabar 2020.
Jaishankar said Australia has been an early and vigorous supporter of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, adding that much of the growing convergence has been driven by concerns about the region’s stability, prosperity, and security.
