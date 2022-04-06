This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India and Australia have demonstrated a unity of mind, purpose and a shared commitment to come together, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in Melbourne today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday paid a visit to the University of Melbourne as part of his three-day visit to Australia. Goyal expressed the deep bonds of friendship, brotherhood and trust that PM Morrison and PM Modi have built over last few years “despite geopolitical situation not the most promising right now, particularly for both our countries, in neighborhood."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday paid a visit to the University of Melbourne as part of his three-day visit to Australia. Goyal expressed the deep bonds of friendship, brotherhood and trust that PM Morrison and PM Modi have built over last few years “despite geopolitical situation not the most promising right now, particularly for both our countries, in neighborhood."
“The world is going through tumultuous times, been grappling with Covid-19 and other situations which are a cause of serious concern for all of us," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, as per news agency ANI report.
“The world is going through tumultuous times, been grappling with Covid-19 and other situations which are a cause of serious concern for all of us," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, as per news agency ANI report.
"I think the fact that India and Australia have demonstrated a unity of mind, purpose and a shared commitment to come together...certainly we would love to see this relationship grow over the years," the Union Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I think the fact that India and Australia have demonstrated a unity of mind, purpose and a shared commitment to come together...certainly we would love to see this relationship grow over the years," the Union Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He was accompanied by Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School in The University of Melbourne.
He was accompanied by Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School in The University of Melbourne.
"The University of Australia, particularly welcomes the terms of agreements that focus on students, education and research," said University of Melbourne Provost, Professor Nicola Phillips.
"The University of Australia, particularly welcomes the terms of agreements that focus on students, education and research," said University of Melbourne Provost, Professor Nicola Phillips.
"We know education is a key pillar of the Australia-India relationship. And it is excellent that new opportunities emerged through this interim free trade agreement for students choosing to live study and work in Australia and in Melbourne," she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We know education is a key pillar of the Australia-India relationship. And it is excellent that new opportunities emerged through this interim free trade agreement for students choosing to live study and work in Australia and in Melbourne," she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal began his visit on Tuesday days after inking India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).
India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) on April 2.
India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) on April 2.
During the visit, Goyal will hold wide-ranging discussions with his Australian counterpart, Dan Tehan MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, on carrying forward the ECTA, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the visit, Goyal will hold wide-ranging discussions with his Australian counterpart, Dan Tehan MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, on carrying forward the ECTA, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries.
ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries.
Union Minister will also visit the landmark Melbourne Cricket Ground and address the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Minister Dan Tehan, besides interacting with the Indian media. He will later visit the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and attend a Community event with the Indian Diaspora. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's 9th largest trading partner.
Union Minister will also visit the landmark Melbourne Cricket Ground and address the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Minister Dan Tehan, besides interacting with the Indian media. He will later visit the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and attend a Community event with the Indian Diaspora. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's 9th largest trading partner.
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!