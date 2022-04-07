"I had the responsibility to take power in every home of the country so that no child is deprived of electricity and has good quality of life. I needed coal to power it, and at the same time wanted to be part of the global world effort to move to clean energy, and renewable energy, and find solutions to the grappling problems of climate change. In that context I visited your University 6 years ago, I was truly amazed at the wonderful work done in photovoltaics. I remember going to your labs, talking to your colleagues and at that time I had made one point that becomes extremely relevant in the context of the IndAus ECTA agreement. Tehan calls its Unity Agreement between India and Australia," said Goyal.