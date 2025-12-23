India–Bangladesh relations hit turbulence as visa services are suspended | 5 latest updates

India and Bangladesh ties have hit fresh turbulence after Dhaka halted visa services at its missions in India, a move that followed New Delhi’s earlier suspension amid protests and security alerts around diplomatic premises. The visa suspensions come at a time of political unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of a prominent activist, with the situation increasingly spilling over into bilateral ties.

1. Bangladesh suspends visa services in India Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its high commission in New Delhi and its assistant high commission in Tripura, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

The Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi issued a public notice confirming the suspension, while the assistant high commission in Tripura made a similar announcement after demonstrators gathered outside the mission on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

It is also learnt that a private operator in Siliguri, appointed by Dhaka to process visa applications in West Bengal, has halted its services.

2. Protests and security concerns trigger reciprocal action The decision by Bangladesh followed protests outside its diplomatic missions in India. Earlier, India had suspended visa services at its assistant high commission in Chittagong after a group of protesters attempted to storm the premises on Thursday.

India also summoned Bangladesh’s envoy, Riaz Hamidullah, to express “strong concern” over what it described as extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it “completely rejects the false narrative” being pushed by extremist groups regarding recent developments in Bangladesh.

“It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents,” the MEA said.

3. Killing of Sharif Osman Hadi escalates political unrest At the centre of the unrest is the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s July uprising.

Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area, a day after the Election Commission announced that national elections would be held on February 12. He was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

His killing set off protests in several parts of Dhaka, with demonstrators calling for those behind the attack to be arrested and punished without delay.

4. Bangladesh promises fast-track justice Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the murder case would be transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal.

In a Facebook post, Nazrul said the case would be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002, adding that under Section 10 of the law, the trial must be completed within 90 days of police submitting the investigation report, according to the Daily Star.

Separately, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said authorities had made progress in the investigation and were working to arrest the main accused, Faisal Karim Masud.

Chowdhury said the government was treating the case as a top priority and stressed that all those involved in the killing would be brought to justice.

5. Yunus-led interim Bangladesh govt under mounting pressure Inqilab Moncho — one of the most prominent platforms to emerge from the July uprising — has warned that it will launch a mass movement to oust the interim government if justice is not delivered.

According to the Daily Star, the group had issued a 24-hour ultimatum following Hadi’s funeral prayers, later alleging that no concrete action was taken within the deadline. It also criticised the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant from a ministry briefing, calling it a sign of official indifference.

Hadi, a key leader in the uprising that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, was also being considered as a potential candidate from Dhaka-8 in the February 2026 national elections.