Amid the soaring relations between India and Canada, the latter's Prime Minister has reiterated that Indian agents were behind the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Trudeau made this explosive statement on Monday (18 September), flaring the relationship between the two countries. And, on Friday, Trudeau repeated his claim.

The Indian government has strongly rejected Canada's PM's statement by calling it "absurd". India designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. He was shot dead outside a gurudwara in British Columbia in June this year.

Here are 10 updates on this big story:

Canada PM Justin Trudeau said Canada has shared with India evidence of "credible allegations" about the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar many weeks ago. He added, "What we are asking is for India, to commit constructively with Canada to establish the facts on this situation. We're there to work with them. And we have been for weeks now".

The US government said it expects the Indian government to work with Canada on efforts to investigate the possible involvement of New Delhi agents in Nijjar's death.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has extended consular services for Indian nationals in Canada. The consulate services that have been extended include passport issuance, attestation, police clearance certificate, and passport renewal.

Congress party said that the fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising and called for "intensive diplomatic engagement" to resolve the "serious crisis" while ensuring the security of Indians in Canada.

India has suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country.

Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa’s Five Eye intelligence network.

The based on both human and signal intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa’s Five Eye intelligence network.

US President Joe Biden and other leaders expressed concern to PM Narendra Modi about Canadian claims that New Delhi was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada when they met at the G20 this month.

Canadian tourists, business travelers, and even some former Indian citizens are rushing to change flights and inquire about their trip deposits after India abruptly suspended visa applications in the country amid an escalating diplomatic row.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada must stand up for the international rules-based order after accusing Indian agents of orchestrating the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader. But he acknowledged India is also a country of “growing importance" that the West — including Canada — must continue to work with.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!