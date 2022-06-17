‘India-Canada FTA can be sealed if there is political will’

Bilateral trade negotiations are like climbing a mountain, so you’re tied together with your partner and you’re trying to get to the peak. And as you go up, you can only get to the top with your partner. It is always the last few 100 metres that are the most difficult. So you start at the bottom and it’s relatively easier. The higher you get, the harder it gets. We are still sort of at the bottom of the mountain. However, if we’re both committed, if there’s real political will, we absolutely can do it.