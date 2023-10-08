India-Canada News: 'Committed to your wellbeing', Toronto University assures students amid Nijjar killing row
University of Toronto reassures student community amid India-Canada diplomatic standoff. India's visa processing suspension hinders face-to-face connection, says University of Toronto.
India-Canada diplomatic standoff: The University of Toronto has sought to reassure the student community and underscored its commitment to support its wellbeing, while also noting that India's suspension of visa processing will hinder face-to-face connection.
