India-Canada re-launch FTA talks
The two sides discussed market access for Indian agriculture goods such as sweet corn, baby corn, and banana during the fifth ministerial dialogue on trade & investment on Friday.
NEW DELHI : India and Canada on Friday re-launched the bilateral comprehensive free trade talks in New Delhi on Friday which will cover sectors including s agro-products, chemicals, footwear, and textiles, the government said in a statement. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart agreed to sign an interim agreement before progressing to a full pact.
“Both sides agreed to consider an interim agreement or Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) that could be concluded early as a transitional step towards the CEPA. Ministers agreed that an EPTA would be consistent with Article XXIV of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade," the Ministry said.
The launch of trade talks comes in the backdrop of worsening geopolitical tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted global trade.
EPTA will include chapters on goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and dispute settlement. It may also cover any other areas mutually agreed upon, the statement said.
“Furthermore, Canada and India agreed to promote and protect bilateral investment, including through the intensification of negotiations toward a Bilateral Investment Agreement, while considering options to achieve this goal alongside CEPA," the release said.
Canada is India’s 31st largest market, accounting for just $3 billion or 0.88% of India’s total outbound shipments in April-January 2021-22. Imports from the North American nation stood at $2.5 billion during this period, making up for 0.52% of India’s total inbound shipments. With imports worth $2.68 billion, and exports worth $2.9 billion in 2020-21, India had a small trade surplus of nearly $200 million with Canada.
New Delhi and Canada also agreed to work towards recognition of Canada’s systems approach to pest risk management in pulses.
The two sides discussed the potential for strengthening the cooperation in the public health sector given that India is a reliable partner for Canada in supplying quality and affordable pharmaceutical products, particularly generic medicines.
Besides, the Ministers discussed the potential for expanding cooperation between India and Canada in tourism, including sharing information and best practices on tourism, destination management, and interaction between tour operators and travel agents.
“Both the countries expressed interest in cooperation in urban development and infrastructure including smart cities and physical infrastructure, especially water supply, sewerage, power and roads; skill development, transfer of technology and R&D in the construction sector," the release said.
