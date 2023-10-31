India-Canada row: Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly confirms contact with EAM Jaishankar amid strained relations
India-Canada row: Canada's foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, confirms being in contact with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, marking the first ministerial contact since the row began. She emphasizes the importance of the relationship and protecting Canadians' safety.
India-Canada row: The relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Canada seemed to have touched a bitter note during the Group of 20 Summit (G-20), that was held in Delhi this year. Later a statement, an allegation by the Canadian PM seemed to have pinned the nail in the coffin. PM Trudeau had said that Canada had ‘credible evidence’ that India and its intelligentsia were involved in the June killing of Canada-based Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey.