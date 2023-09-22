India-Canada row: Hardeep Singh Nijjar 'faked' marriage to get Canada citizenship in 1997, says report2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Nijjar had applied for asylum in Canada claiming that he feared persecution in India because he belonged to 'a particular social group', but it was rejected and then he faked marriage.
With the India-Canada diplomatic crisis hitting an all-time low over separatist leader Hardeep Sing Nijjar's assassination, reports arrived that Indian agencies informed the Canadian government about all his terrorist activities and how he fled to Canada in 1997 but Canada did not take any action.