India-Canada Row: What's at stake for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST
India-Canada tensions escalated after Trudeau alleged Indian government's involvement in fatal shooting. Trade and reputations at stake. US leans towards India in dispute. Trudeau's popularity takes a hit. Ottawa could lose trade and Indo-Pacific network opportunities.
The tensions between the two countries India-Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the statements as absurd.