India-Canada tensions: ‘Deeply concerned...critical that probe proceeds’ says Antony Blinken3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
While addressing a press conference in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US has engaged directly with the Indian government. He said that US is consulting ‘very closely’ with Canada and coordinating on the issue.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that US is "deeply concerned" about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
