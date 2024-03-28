India-China border talks yield no breakthrough amidst stalemate, stress on ‘complete disengagement’
India and China discussed complete disengagement and addressing remaining issues along the LAC during the 29th session of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.
The 29th session of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place, during which both parties engaged in thorough discussions regarding achieving “complete disengagement" and addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.