India-EU FTA talks may gain pace with Spain taking up EU Presidency1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:52 PM IST
- Both the nations have also agreed to further extend cooperation in sectors like civil aviation, automation, surveillance, high speed railways and related segments.
New Delhi: India and Spain expect the India-EU trade talks to witness “considerable progress" when Spain takes up the presidency of the European Union during the second half of 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×