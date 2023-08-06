India-EU high-level meetings this month to review progress on FTA talks

India-EU high-level meetings this month to review progress on FTA talks2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST
India and the European Union (EU) will hold high-level meetings this month to discuss progress on a proposed free trade agreement. India's merchandise exports to the EU have increased, and the EU accounts for a significant portion of India's total exports and imports.
High-level meetings between India and the European Union (EU) will be held this month to take stock of the progress of talks on the proposed free trade agreement, according to an official.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message