India-EU Leaders' Summit: Collaboration to create sustainable connectivity

India recently allowed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for the use and application of 5G technology. But it left out Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE from the 5G race in India. The inclusion of 5G in a joint document with the EU could suggest that New Delhi may be looking at European companies for partnerships in 5G roll out in India – seen as one of the key markets for the telecom business in the world.

