The India-European Union (EU) pre Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks will start soon, a senior Indian official said on Wednesday, adding that the resumption of the trade and investment talks with the bloc was an important outcome of the 8 May summit.

“Pre FTA discussions will start any time now …. In the coming weeks we will set the timeline and we will have discussions," said Sandeep Chakravorty, joint secretary in charge of Europe West in the Indian foreign ministry at a post summit.

“The will on both sides is to conclude them (FTA talks) at the earliest," he said.

One of the key takeaways from the 8 May summit that saw prime minister Narendra Modi join the leaders of the 27 member EU bloc virtually was the resumption of the FTA talks after a gap of eight years. Stalled after 16 rounds six years after starting talks in 2007, the two sides on Saturday agreed to resume dialogue on a trade pact and an investment accord besides on Geographical Indications.

According to Chakravorty, India had been pushing for the resumption of the talks with the Indian side at one point saying that the success of the 8 May summit would be measured against “whether we resume the trade and investment negotiations or not."

Giving a snapshot of what went on behind the scenes, discussions on resuming the FTA picked up steam after the 15th India-EU Summit in July last year after the two sides set up a high level dialogue headed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the Indian side and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on the EU side, Chakravorty said.

Goyal “did the heavy lifting" from the Indian side “to see how we can agree to some of the preconditions that had been laid by the EU," he said.

“To be frank, it was not easy to convince the EU because they had experience of the past negotiations. And here I must give credit to the Portugal presidency. They also, I think, put a lot of effort into it. They saw that the resumption of the trade and investment negotiations will be a positive outcome of the Portugal presidency," Chakravorty said.

The resumption of the FTA talks with EU also needed to be seen in the context of India not joining the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as well as New Delhi’s opposition that FTAs in the past have not worked for India, Chakravorty said.

He was referring to the China led free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific nations of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. It was agreed to in 2019 and finally signed last year. New Delhi was opposed to RCEP as it was apprehensive of cheap Chinese goods coming into India through third countries. India has also said it would be relooking at FTAs it has signed previously as its imports were seen as outstripping exports.

In this context, India’s decision to resume FTA talks with EU was significant, Chakravorty said. He also pointed to the fact that India had announced an Enhanced Trade Partnership with the UK also this month.

“That’s shows our mindset where we are wanting to have these types of agreements with economies that are complementary to the Indian economy," he said.

EU’s ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said the High Level Dialogue mechanism put in place gave the necessary political push on trade issues. “That set the tone for the discussions," he said that resulted in FTA resumption.

When asked whether India was willing to meet labour standards put forth by the EU, Chakravorty said India had already shown “flexibility" on these issues.

These “were part of the pre-conditions" put forth by the EU, he said.

“We agreed to chapters on sustainability, on GI (geographical indications) on government procurement, on some other issues, where we were reticent in the past. And I think our new positions have actually helped in resumption (of the talks). So I think we have already given proof of our intentions we want to discuss everything," he added.

