India-EU pre-FTA talks to start soon

He was referring to the China led free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific nations of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. It was agreed to in 2019 and finally signed last year. New Delhi was opposed to RCEP as it was apprehensive of cheap Chinese goods coming into India through third countries. India has also said it would be relooking at FTAs it has signed previously as its imports were seen as outstripping exports.

