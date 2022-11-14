India-EU to begin 3rd round of talks on trade agreement from Nov end

India-EU to begin 3rd round of talks on trade agreement from Nov end2 min read . 06:30 AM IST
After a gap of over eight years, India and European Union (EU) formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement on June 17 this year.
India and European Union (EU) will begin the next round of talks on a proposed trade agreement at the end of this month, an official said, adding that it aims at boosting trade and investment between the two regions, according to the news agency PTI.
After a gap of over eight years, the two regions formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement on June 17 this year.
"On November 28, the EU delegation will be here for the third round of talks for the India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement, including the Geographical Indications (GI)," the official told PTI.
The second round of negotiations between the two regions was held in Brussels.
India's bilateral trade with the European Union rose by 43.5 percent to USD 116.36 billion in 2021-22. At present, the EU is India's second-largest trading partner after the US and the second-largest destination for Indian exports, as per PTI reports.
The commerce ministry stated that the trade agreement with the EU would help India in further expand and diversify its exports of goods and services, including securing the value chains between the two regions.
Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced, and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity, according to the commerce ministry.
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural, or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
Recently, India and Britain’s worker unions raised concerns that a UK-India free trade deal could open up the British market to goods produced by child labor and slavery.
Earlier this month, British retailer Marks & Spencer announced its “responsible exit" from a sourcing arrangement from Myanmar following heightened risk estimates of human-rights violations in the country.
These developments come in the backdrop of evolving sustainability standards across the world, with a growing focus on the accountability of large corporations and their global value chains.
(With PTI inputs)
