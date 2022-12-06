The India-German Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement that was inked on Monday is aimed at fostering the exchange of skills and talents between the two countries. As part of the agreement, 18 months extended residence permits will be given to students, 3,000 job seeker visas will be granted annually, short stay multiple entry visas will be liberalised and readmission procedures will be streamlined.

