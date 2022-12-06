India-German new mobility plan: 3,000 work visa annually, students to get extended residency permit. Read here1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
The agreement demonstrates India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic ties with Germany, Centre says
The India-German Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement that was inked on Monday is aimed at fostering the exchange of skills and talents between the two countries. As part of the agreement, 18 months extended residence permits will be given to students, 3,000 job seeker visas will be granted annually, short stay multiple entry visas will be liberalised and readmission procedures will be streamlined.
The deal was signed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday during a meeting where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and shared perspectives on several important regional and global issues.
Jaishankar tweeted, "A wide-ranging conversation today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Took forward our frequent exchanges, this time in greater detail. Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues."
The India-Germany agreement on the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership is part of overall efforts to establish a network of agreements with prospective labour market destinations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the agreement demonstrates India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic ties with Germany.
"The India-Germany MMPA is part of overall efforts to create a network of agreements with prospective labour market destination Countries with twin objectives of creating of favourable visa regime for Indians towards accessing the labour market of these countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.
The agreement comes at a time when Germany is facing an acute labour shortage across sectors, especially technology and the skilled trades, catering, logistics, education and nursing. Noting the same, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil asserted, "For many companies, the search for skilled workers is already an existential issue."
The country has also proposed to modernise immigration laws to make them more welcoming towards foreign workers and students. It is also considering introducing a Canadian-style points system to invite workers who speak German or have relevant skills.
As per reports, the country would need seven million skilled workers by 2035, and an extra 400,000 skilled immigrants per year.
