On Monday, 5 December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Germany's foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock signed a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership. The deal which aims at facilitating two-way movement of students, professionals and researchers, is also set to address the challenges of illegal migration.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is in India on a two-days visit, during which she will discuss the cooperation on the transition to renewable energy and India's relationship with Russia and China.. She was welcomed by EAM Jaishankar.
“The agreement on migration will ease mobility issues. We hope the visa challenges (for Indians to Germany) will be resolved too," Jaishankar said.
The ties between India and Germany are on an upswing in the last few years.
Ways to expand bilateral economic engagement and defence collaboration figured prominently in a meeting last month between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali.
Here's how the deal is set to benefit Indians
-The migration and mobility partnership is set to encourage increased exchange of students between the two countries. In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the Indian government will facilitate admission of German students in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under programmes like Study in India.
-Further the deal ensures an active people-to-people exchanges including among students, academia and professional work force.
-This thereby enhances efforts on Germany and India's part to expand the internationalisation higher education systems, to interlink further the innovation and research landscapes of both countries, and to strengthen dual structures for Vocational Education and Training.
-This means, Indian students can now get increased opportunity to participate in research programs in Germany. Notably, Germany is known for its higher education system, research and development efforts especially in the field of Science and Technology.
-The migration and mobility partnership also ensures Indian students can now get joint degrees and dual degrees. this will be ensured with collaboration between Indian and German universities at university level.
-Apart from academia, this deal also ensures a joint and collaborated effort in tackling future pandemics. The deal underscores the two countries' commitment to reforming and strengthening WHO as directing and coordinating authority on international health work
-The pact will also facilitate German business owners to travel to India and invest here. This in turn will also create more employment opportunity for the country's skilled labourers.
