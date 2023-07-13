‘India-Indonesia share natural ties..struggled for freedom’, says S Jaishankar

During an interaction with the Indian community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the parallels between India and Indonesia in terms of their struggle for independence and subsequent development. He stated that both countries fought for freedom during a similar period and witnessed significant sympathy and support for each other within their respective societies.

Additionally, S Jaishankar acknowledged the presence of an emotional connection between the relationship of India and Indonesia. “So when we look at each other, India and Indonesia. I think there is a very natural feeling of attachment that we have each other. And this emotional connect, I would say, in many ways, is a very big resource for this relationship to drop," Jaishankar added.

He mentioned the emotional connection between the two nations, stating that there is a natural attachment between India and Indonesia.

Jaishankar stressed how India and Indonesia both got their independence around the same time and since then the two countries got engaged in nation-building under similar circumstances.

“We got our independence around the same time. We were engaged in nation building, in very similar circumstances," the External Affairs Minister said, adding, “When it comes to India and Indonesia, you know, there are a lot of things that we shared in common, not just the alphabet I with which country names begin, or even the location, the fact that we are close to each other, or even that we are large countries with enormous diversity."

S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the Indian community residing overseas, referring to them as the "official custodians" of the India-Indonesia relationship.

During his visit to Indonesia, Jaishankar also had a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, where he put forward the idea of India-ASEAN dialogues focused on the areas of finance, cybersecurity, and maritime domains.

“No program abroad is complete without a meeting with the Indian community. We are the official custodians of this relationship. You are the real owners of this relationship. And I would say without your contribution, your hard work, your effort out here, our ties, not just with Indonesia," he said.

During his six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand from July 12-18, S Jaishankar held a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Indonesia.

In the meeting, Jaishankar proposed the establishment of India-ASEAN dialogues focusing on the domains of finance, cybersecurity, and maritime affairs.

“Started my engagements in Indonesia with a meeting with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. Discussed the development of our comprehensive strategic partnership. Suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains," EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

“Noted the ongoing work in energy, disaster management and health and wellness. Agreed to expand our Track II engagement," Jaishankar further wrote.

The EAM said the ASEAN relationship paves the way for the Indo-Pacific Vision. “India is therefore deeply committed to the principle of ASEAN centrality," Jaishankar wrote.

EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday also met Malaysia Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit, and ASEAN Regional Forum, from July 13-14. During his visit, he will engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other countries.

India's active involvement in this ASEAN-centric regional architecture reflects its strong commitment to maintaining ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following his time in Jakarta, the External Affairs Minister will proceed to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16, 2023.

The Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) is a longstanding mechanism in the lower Mekong region, guided by India's Act East Policy.

In Bangkok, S Jaishankar will participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the MGC on July 16, 2023. This cooperative effort aims to enhance regional collaboration and connectivity.

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister will also attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17, 2023, in Bangkok. BIMSTEC is an initiative focused on economic and technical cooperation among the countries of the Bay of Bengal region.

The retreat will provide a platform to discuss and strengthen the BIMSTEC agenda, fostering deeper collaboration within the organization.

