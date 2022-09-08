India-Japan 2+2 meet: Both plan more military cooperation to strengthen ties

India and Japan will deepen cooperation on defence, with India inviting investment by Japanese companies and plans for joint military exercises involving their air forces
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada in Toko ahead of "two-plus-two" talks bringing in the foreign ministers of the two countries. Both the representatives of respective governments said on Thursday that India and Japan will deepen cooperation on defence, with India inviting investment by Japanese companies and plans for joint military exercises involving their air forces.
The Union Minister of Defence for India invited Japanese industries to invest in India's defence corridors, India's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to Singh.
Defence Ministry's statement further read, "The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the air forces of the two countries."
Keeping in view the aggressive and assertive attitude of China in Asia's geopolitics, India and Japan, are bolstering their military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats. Both countries are increasingly wary of China's growing military might.
Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan has promised a "substantial" increase in defence spending. He is part of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party which wants to double Japan's military budget to 2% of gross domestic product over the next five years. This comes amid worry that Russia's invasion of Ukraine might motivate China to act against the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
Both sides denounced the use of force in settling disputes, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a joint news conference following the two-plus-two meeting.
Hayashi said., "We concurred that unilateral change to the status quo with force should not be tolerated in any region."
The dispute between Japan and China lies in China's claims to almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. The point of conflict lie in the the East China Sea, where China claims a group of uninhabited Japanese-administered islets.
India, which last week commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier, is involed in a standoff with Chinese forces on their remote Himalayan border.
"We confirmed that defence and security cooperation between Japan and India was expanding drastically, and agreed to keep on conducting bilateral and multilateral joint drills," Hayashi added.
Japan and India, along with Australia and the United States, are members of the Quad group of countries that hold annual naval exercises across the Indo-Pacific region to demonstrate interoperability.
The last meeting of Quad leaders was held in May in Japan with discussions Taiwan pulling the spotlight. U.S. President Joe Biden angered China by saying he would be willing to use force to defend the democratic island. As they met, Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted a joint patrol in the region.
Kishida and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a separate bilateral meeting agreed at that time to work closely together to promote a "free and open Indo-Pacific".
Increasing Chinese influence by the use of aggression and force has led India and Japan to strengthen their ties since they are the largest stakeholders against China in the Asia Pacific region.
